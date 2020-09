The Lobster Claw enters final week of operation after more than 50 years in business Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 day ago In its heyday, the beloved Cape Cod restaurant fed more than 500 people per day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWSCENTER 5’S TED WAYMANREPORTS FROM ORLEANS.TED: IT HAS BEEN A TOUGH SUMMERFOR RESTAURANTS ON THE CAPE.SEVEN RESTAURANTS HERE HAVE HADTO CLOSE DUE TO COVID-19.AROUND HERE A LOT OF PEOPLE ARETALKING ABOUT THE LOBSTER CLAW.NOT BECAUSE OF COVID-19 BUTBECAUSE IT IS CLOSING AFTER 51YEARS.IF YOU’VE EVER DRIVEN ON SIX AIN ORLEANS.ITS HARD TO MISS.THE RED BARN AND GOLDEN LOBSTERHAVE BEEN HERE SINCE MOST PEOPLECAN REMEMBER.





