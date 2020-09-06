The Owners Movie Clip - Put it on

The Owners Movie Clip - Put it on - Plot synopsis: A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score - an empty house with a safe full of cash.

But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned.

As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Director Julius Berg Writers Matthieu Gompel, Julius Berg Actors Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham, Jake Curran, Andrew Ellis, Ian Kenny Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes