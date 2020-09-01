Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show.

For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello 90s heartthrob popstar hairrrr 🤩 I’ve missed you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," "Umm 💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," and "ARE YOU KIDDING?!!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" This new style definitely suits Bieber, but we have to wonder if he'll keep it around — or buzz it off again like he did in 2018.