Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show.

For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello 90s heartthrob popstar hairrrr 🤩 I’ve missed you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," "Umm 💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," and "ARE YOU KIDDING?!!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" This new style definitely suits Bieber, but we have to wonder if he'll keep it around — or buzz it off again like he did in 2018.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Stars in Drake & DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' Music Video - Watch!

Drake and DJ Khaled just dropped the music video for their latest collab “Popstar”! The video...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust Jared Jr



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet [Video]

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:27Published
VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more [Video]

VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more

Keke Palmer tells Patrick Ryan what the VMAs will be like this year. The star is set to host the VMAs in a unique way.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare' [Video]

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare'

Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber is "so into skincare".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published