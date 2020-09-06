Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

Overtime Player of the Week, Heritage's Nick Hanson

One player stood above the rest.

That's right, he led the heritage generals to their frist win of 2020, and he did it with style.

Quarterback nick hanson threw for over 200 yards against lfo last night.

However, what's even more impressive is his three touchdowns.

Hanson cut through the hertiage offense with precision.

Especially here with that 30- yard touchdown pass we just saw in the top plays.

Great way to start off the season.

Three out of the five touchdowns