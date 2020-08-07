7-feet long python rescued in Nashik's Satpur

A strange incident from Maharashtra's Nashik came to light where two bodies were allegedly swapped accidentally by relatives on August 29 after bodies were handed over and relatives were availing ambulance services. "The exchange happened while relatives of both families were availing of ambulance services. No indication of an error on our part," informed Medical Officer, Civil Hospital.
A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday. “Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now,” Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer said. He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area. The clip shows the four tiny cubs wandering around the hut. The mother leopard is seen sitting in a corner licking her fur.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18Published
A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district. A team including the Forest Ranger visited..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published