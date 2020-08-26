Democrats, Republicans door knock in heat to reach voters
Democrats, Republicans door knock in heat to reach voters
Triple-digit temperatures didn't stop Republicans and Democrats from going door to door this Labor Day weekend, getting the word out about voting this November.
MILITARY LEADERS THAT THEIRSERVICE IS NOT IN VAIN.THE HEAT NOT STOPPING.REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS FROMGOING DOOR TO DOOR TO GET THEWORD OUT ABOUT VOTING IN THEUPCOMING ELECTION.WE SPOKE WITH BOTH PARTIES WHOSAY THE MOMENTUM IS STRONGHEADING INTO NOVEMBER.