'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune.

Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks.

There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said.

"More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones.

Will identify people who need to be kept separately.

Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed.

Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count.

Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data.

Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered.

Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.