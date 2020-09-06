Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Waldorf will kick off their season on the road for their first two games.

As fall approaches, college football season begins

*- although not all our area teams are playing this year.

KIMT news 3 sports Zach Gilleland is taking a look at some of our teams that are playing this fall.

of weird this season

not everyone is going to play and that includes RCTC, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

But in forest city the waldorf warriors are ready to kick off their season under first year head coach will finley.

Finley is in his second year at Waldorf

his first year the head man in charge.

He's never had to deal with a pandemic like this but things are going well for the Warriors

who held their first scrimmage today.

The purple and black had a great 2019 season

finishing and placing in the top 25 for the first time in school history.

With any team playing right now there was uncertainty whether they'd have a season, but finley says his guys are fired up and "they were hitting today so they were ready to go, i mean we'll travel on friday and i mean you can just feel the excitement.

the warriors schedule

"*?

Waldorf will play their first two games on the road before their home opener on September 26th against Presentation.

October will seem them travel to dakota state, host mayville state the second half of the year begins with valley city state at home followed by two straight road games at dickinson state and presentation.

Warriors wrap up their regular season november seventh