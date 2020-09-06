WEB: ARREST ANTHONY KING

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 days ago

In total.

### an abc 36 update....in the shooting death a of man in lexington.

Full mug:arrested for murder lexington anthoa king.png &lt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; according to arrest documents..we got from the jail this morning...police arrested anthony king on an outstanding murder thursday night.

Police listed king as a suspect in the death of 31-year-old darrel price- moberly from july.

The arrest documents say...officers found crack cocaine and marijuana on him during the arrest...adding to his murder and possession of