WEB: TONY THE TIGER

Was just happy to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

A month long pop up tour with tony the tiger made its way to lexington this weekend.

The set up included an inflatable green screen for pictures and kellogg frosted flakes products were handed out.

For every kellogg's frosted flakes box purchased... and reciept that is uploaded on the mission tiger website... a two dollar donation will go towards helping middle schools sports' programs. we talked with the tour manager about why this program is important..especial ly during a pandemic.

"we're creating awarness for mission tiger and that program is designed to keep middle school sports funded across the country in public schools so there's sports programs, their pe programs. that's what we're trying to do here today."

Tomorrow the pop up will be in winchester at the