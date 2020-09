Hundreds March Calling To End Evictions In Minneapolis Parks Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:52s - Published 1 minute ago Hundreds March Calling To End Evictions In Minneapolis Parks Hundreds walked the streets of Minneapolis Saturday afternoon calling for the end of park encampment evictions in the city, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:52).WCCO 4 News at 10 – September 5, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this