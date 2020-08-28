On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement.
"If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising).
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said. "More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones. Will identify people who need to be kept separately. Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed. Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count. Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data. Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered. Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.
Rhea Chakraborty, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, reached the anti-drug agency's office in Mumbai on September 06. According to NCB's Deputy Director Amit Fakkad Ghawate, Rhea will be cross-questioned regarding the drug angle in Sushant's deaths case. "She (RheaChakraborty) will come. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you," said Ghawate. On September 05, NCB got four-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB is probing the drug angle in late actor Sushant's death on June 14.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was served summons by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning. Rhea was asked to join NCB's probe into the drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. An NCB team served the summons at Rhea's residence in Mumbai. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea, main accused in the case, to take probe forward. NCB has said that Rhea will be confronted with her brother Showik. Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been remanded to NCB custody till September 9. Showik and Miranda were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Friday. NCB also arrested Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night. NCB launched the probe after drug-related WhatsApp chats in connection with Sushant's death surfaced. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to grill Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday. NCB has summoned Rhea for investigation. Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by NCB for four days over drug charges. NCB has arrested at least six people, including late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda. NCB said Dipesh Sawant’s role was that of a witness in the case. Watch the full video for more details.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to ask actress Rhea Chakraborty to join investigation over Bollywood drug links. Deputy Director General of South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Today we have obtained the police custody remand of two more persons so that makes four people in our custody remand."Coming to Rhea, Jain said, "We'll be asking her to join the investigation."
Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September. In Delhi, Congress staged protest outside Shastri Bhawan. In Tamil Nadu, Congress workers staged protest in Chennai. National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Karnataka wing staged protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru. Several NSUI members were detained by police in Ahmedabad during the protest.