Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round.

Williams’ form coming into the tournament offered littleencouragement for her supporters but she has stepped up her game on the bigstage so many times that it was no surprise to see her among the titlefavourites anyway, particularly with six of the top 10 missing.

She won herfirst two matches in straight sets but this was always going to be a biggertest, and it was one she looked unlikely to pass in a first set that wasdominated by 2017 champion Stephens.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams advances to round of 16 with three-set victory over Sloane Stephens

 Serena Williams got off to a slow start, but found her service game and her footing in the third set, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane Stephens

 Six-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News

Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw

 A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com

Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is next

 Serena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
USATODAY.com

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice [Video]

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos are withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competition because Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published

US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev eases past JJ Wolf into fourth round

 Last year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev eases past world number 138 JJ Wolf in straight sets to reach the fourth round.
BBC News
Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open [Video]

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament, andofficials said he should have been in his room quarantining instead of playingZverev. His match was delayed by three hours and when it did finally go aheadthe German fifth seed won 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Sloane Stephens Sloane Stephens American tennis player

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams, seeking record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, wins first-round match at U.S. Open

Williams has not one a Grand Slam title in 3 1/2 years, but a thin field because of pandemic gives...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsRTTNews


Serena Williams pursuit of Grand Slam No. 24 at US Open follows lacklustre tune-up

Since tennis returned from a COVID-19 hiatus, Serena Williams has gone 3-2 in matches that all lasted...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAESPN


News24.com | Serena Williams admits she still battles with pressure

Serena Williams admits she is still struggling to cope with having a target on her back as she kept...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

dennisb58

AKA...ASNF Why did the US OPEN WOMEN’S SINGLE 3rd ROUND Golf Tournament had Serena Williams playing against Sloan Stephens? Wa… https://t.co/GEMFcK3A34 2 hours ago

FeedSportNews

Sport News With More Black Women, U.S. Open Shows Serena and Venus Legacy: “It’s amazing to see so many girls that look like m… https://t.co/0aTLaU9B4p 3 hours ago

darnell_moses

Darnell Moses @soledadobrien Oh damnit!!! Well, Serena Williams and Sloan Stephens are playing at the US Open. 14 hours ago

MattGunner32

MattGunner32 If Serena Williams wins the US Open playing not much better then she is today, it will say everything about the bot… https://t.co/2Wd9gOSyPh 15 hours ago

WapFoutKonJorge

WKJ Wap Kon Jorge™ News:https://t.co/DYphs0qZd3 “It’s amazing to see so many girls that look like me playing in the tou… https://t.co/KKmL2agL8A 1 day ago

DavwL

davw low https://t.co/BLOt55pQ5J should be playing in the background☕ https://t.co/ZD0O5yDIuA 1 day ago

oliverdj1998

Oli Dickson Jefford RT @VAVELUSATennis: Following second round wins on Thursday, the likes of Serena Williams, Frances Tiafoe, J.J Wolf and Sloane Stephens all… 2 days ago

VAVELUSATennis

VAVEL USA Tennis Following second round wins on Thursday, the likes of Serena Williams, Frances Tiafoe, J.J Wolf and Sloane Stephens… https://t.co/lyKhLX9NeK 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
US Open Begins Today In Queens [Video]

US Open Begins Today In Queens

The US Open gets underway today in Queens without fans in the stands.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published