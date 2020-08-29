Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round.

Williams’ form coming into the tournament offered littleencouragement for her supporters but she has stepped up her game on the bigstage so many times that it was no surprise to see her among the titlefavourites anyway, particularly with six of the top 10 missing.

She won herfirst two matches in straight sets but this was always going to be a biggertest, and it was one she looked unlikely to pass in a first set that wasdominated by 2017 champion Stephens.