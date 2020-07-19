Dengue worry amid Covid: Delhi CM launches campaign to prevent outbreak

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in last 2 weeks alone. Tamil Nadu reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, 5,930 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,773 new COVID infections were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases toll to 97,001. Haryana also reported 2, 224 COVID cases today.
Chandigarh's artists came together under the umbrella of Unique Society of Artists to send out messages in the society. Artists painted masks to spread messages including 'stay home', 'value of greenery', 'immunity.' These masks are being provided to the needy for free of cost. The aim is to create awareness regarding multiple issues through work of art.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has postponed its sailing fromPortsmouth Naval Base after a number of crew tested positive for Covid-19. The£3 billion warship was set to leave Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Mondayafternoon for training exercises but the departure was put on hold at the lastmoment.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort would be reopened for visitors from September 21. According to ASI (Agra Circle) Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, 5,000 people would be permitted to visit the Taj Mahal daily. The Agra Fort will allow only 2,500. Guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing have been circulated.
Delhi government has re-launched its anti-dengue campaign-'10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' on September 06 under which an extensive awareness campaign against dengue and chikungunya will be carried out for 10 weeks. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign from his residence. Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, "It is the breeding season of Dengue mosquitoes, so to protect our family and friends from it, we are launching the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' on every Sunday campaign, like last year." "On next 10 Sundays at 10:00 am we will have to take out just 10 minutes to clean plants of our house. Renew the water collected in your houses, with fresh water every week," Delhi CM added.
Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both men are believed to residents of Ludhiana in Punjab and were reportedly plotting the death of some politicians in Punjab. According to the Delhi police, the duo had come to the capital to purchase weapons for the same. 5 pistols and 40 cartridges were also recovered from the two men after the gunfight. A Delhi police official said that Dilawar is a key member of the BKI and was deported to India from Abu Dhabi in a terror related case. The special cell team had been intercepting telephonic conversations of an illegal arms supplier based in Uttar Pradesh and keeping a tab on their activities for the past few months. That is what led the Special Cell of the Delhi police to the two men from Ludhiana who had arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29Published
While speaking to media in the national capital on August 28, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, spoke on doubling COVID-19 testing in Delhi. He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so. I am happy that after my letter, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon." "Home Ministry should first see COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, UP and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi. This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM's approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also," Satyendar Jain added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited different sections at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. Speaking at the event, PM said, "We..
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched a plasma donation campaign organised by Delhi police at AIIMS. The Minister thanked all the police personnel who donated plasma and said that they are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published