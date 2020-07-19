Dengue worry amid Covid: Delhi CM launches campaign to prevent outbreak

Even as Delhi battles the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is worrying about a possible outbreak of dengue.

Amid the monsoon season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign - 10 weeks, 10 o'clock, 10 minutes; every Sunday, attack on dengue.

It's an awareness and public participation campaign aimed at ensuring that mosquitoes which cause dengue do not get open water vessels to lay eggs.

Kejriwal said that the campaign had been successful in 2019 with the national capital seeing around 10 times less cases of infection and zero deaths.

The CM appealed to people to follow the campaign by carrying out a water cleaning and replacement drive at his own home.

A fresh dengue outbreak could pile further pressure on healthcare facilities bearing the burden of the Covid pandemic.

