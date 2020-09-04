'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard.

The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too.

Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state.

Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'.

She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital.

Watch the full video for more.