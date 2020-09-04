Global  
 

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard.

The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too.

Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state.

Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'.

She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital.

Watch the full video for more.


On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra [Video]

On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister [Video]

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:18Published

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for questioning [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for questioning

Rhea Chakraborty, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, reached the anti-drug agency's office in Mumbai on September 06. According to NCB's Deputy Director Amit Fakkad Ghawate, Rhea will be cross-questioned regarding the drug angle in Sushant's deaths case. "She (RheaChakraborty) will come. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you," said Ghawate. On September 05, NCB got four-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB is probing the drug angle in late actor Sushant's death on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar [Video]

'Sero survey, more antigen tests to be done in Pune': Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said. "More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones. Will identify people who need to be kept separately. Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed. Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count. Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data. Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered. Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:33Published

'World's loneliest elephant' allowed to leave Pakistan zoo for new life

 An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better..
New Zealand Herald

Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and...
Zee News - Published

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana’s POK tweet

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to Twitter to compare Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, after...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened [Video]

Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened

After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:32Published
Kangana's challenge: stop me if you can [Video]

Kangana's challenge: stop me if you can

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published