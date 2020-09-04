'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
Rhea Chakraborty, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, reached the anti-drug agency's office in Mumbai on September 06. According to NCB's Deputy Director Amit Fakkad Ghawate, Rhea will be cross-questioned regarding the drug angle in Sushant's deaths case. "She (RheaChakraborty) will come. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you," said Ghawate. On September 05, NCB got four-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB is probing the drug angle in late actor Sushant's death on June 14.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said. "More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones. Will identify people who need to be kept separately. Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed. Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count. Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data. Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered. Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.
