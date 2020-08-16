This is the adorable moment three cats fondly hug each other while sleeping inside their home in France.

Just three adorable cats cuddled up together in France

Dolce Vicat recorded the trio of two-year-old cat siblings soundly asleep in her home in Marseille on July 27th.

She said: "It's nice to see them love each other.

Hopefully, they will continue to be like this until they grow up.

" The three loving cat siblings are named Pampa, Pampi, and Pampo.