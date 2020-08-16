Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Just three adorable cats cuddled up together in France

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Just three adorable cats cuddled up together in France

Just three adorable cats cuddled up together in France

This is the adorable moment three cats fondly hug each other while sleeping inside their home in France.

This is the adorable moment three cats fondly hug each other while sleeping inside their home in France.

Dolce Vicat recorded the trio of two-year-old cat siblings soundly asleep in her home in Marseille on July 27th.

She said: "It's nice to see them love each other.

Hopefully, they will continue to be like this until they grow up.

" The three loving cat siblings are named Pampa, Pampi, and Pampo.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeySky42

Joey Kaye RT @PDXRosieRiddle: @sunset_suppers I was also joined during our interview by Dwight, one of Boris' three adorable cats, who sat on my lap… 3 days ago

PDXRosieRiddle

Rosie G. Riddle @sunset_suppers I was also joined during our interview by Dwight, one of Boris' three adorable cats, who sat on my… https://t.co/wXTuMcz51R 4 days ago

sorenwork

Soren Hamby (they/them) #BLM I’m not sorry. Is she not the most adorable creature you have ever seen? Soon our three cats are going to have the… https://t.co/8SA9Mu3f48 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Golden tiger cub plays with caretaker in adorably precious manner [Video]

Golden tiger cub plays with caretaker in adorably precious manner

This two-month-old Golden Bengal Tiger might be little, but she's got quite the personality! Cubs love to play, and she is no different, and everything becomes a game. Every baby animal is cute,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:44Published