Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Thomas-Symonds Nick Thomas-Symonds Shadow Home Secretary

Labour: Drowning of child refugee a "tragedy" [Video]

Labour: Drowning of child refugee a "tragedy"

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has described the death of a Sudanese teenager, whose body was swept ashore at Calais, as an "absolute tragedy". Mr Thomas-Symonds said the case highlighted the need for compassionate government policies on refugees and Channel crossings. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published
Labour: Spain quarantine rule is 'chaotic' [Video]

Labour: Spain quarantine rule is 'chaotic'

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has dubbed the re-introduction of the two-week quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain "chaotic", citing a lack of contingency plans around statutory sick pay (SSP) and other supports. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Labour: Tackling obesity must consider poverty impact [Video]

Labour: Tackling obesity must consider poverty impact

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government's New Obesity Strategy - launched to encourage the public to lose weight to tackle coronavirus - fails to tackle the "underlying causes" of poverty and inequality. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published
Labour: Twitter did not act fast enough on Wiley [Video]

Labour: Twitter did not act fast enough on Wiley

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel [Video]

PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

PC Andrew Harper's widow holds talks with home secretary

 Lissie Harper spoke to Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC about Harper's Law.
BBC News
Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August [Video]

Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August

More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine [Video]

Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine

Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say [Video]

No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say

West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter [Video]

Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter

Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24. Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-Of-Life Broadcasts

 Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted..
WorldNews
Police clash with anti-migrant protesters at Dover port [Video]

Police clash with anti-migrant protesters at Dover port

Anti-migrant protesters have clashed with police, with some arrests being made, during protests at Dover Harbour. At the same time, Kent's Anti-Racism Network activists gathered in the town centre to show solidarity with refugees. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:04Published
Government would act on mass quarantine breaking [Video]

Government would act on mass quarantine breaking

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
Government defends Spain quarantine extension [Video]

Government defends Spain quarantine extension

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:46Published