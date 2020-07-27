Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.
In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has described the death of a Sudanese teenager, whose body was swept ashore at Calais, as an "absolute tragedy". Mr Thomas-Symonds said the case highlighted the need for compassionate government policies on refugees and Channel crossings. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has dubbed the re-introduction of the two-week quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain "chaotic", citing a lack of contingency plans around statutory sick pay (SSP) and other supports. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government's New Obesity Strategy - launched to encourage the public to lose weight to tackle coronavirus - fails to tackle the "underlying causes" of poverty and inequality. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24. Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.
Anti-migrant protesters have clashed with police, with some arrests being made, during protests at Dover Harbour.
At the same time, Kent's Anti-Racism Network activists gathered in the town centre to show solidarity with refugees. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming..
Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other..