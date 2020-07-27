Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.

In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".

Report by Alibhaiz.

