Hundreds of coronavirus sceptics march through Madrid

Hundreds of coronavirus sceptics marched through the Spanish capital on Saturday (September 5th) to criticise the mandatory use of facemasks and voice their concerns on a range of different subjects.

Many at the march could be heard chanting against the building of 5G infrastructure which they fear may be damaging to human health According to the World Health Organisation, "no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies." Others at the march held placards depicting Bill Gates as the devil.

Despite pouring billions of dollars into global healthcare from the philanthropic foundation he runs with his wife Melinda, Gates has found himself at the centre of various conspiracy theories related to COVID-19.