Srinagar: Kashmiri teacher Ruhi Sultana receives national award on Teacher's Day | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:49s - Published
A proud moment for the valley as a Kashmiri teacher has been awarded the National Teacher Award.

Ruhi Sultana, a teacher at the Boys Middle School in Gulab Bagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, has been honored for her innovative performance towards teaching this year.

The Ministry of Education appreciated Sultana's efforts, especially in primary classes, in giving new directions to her students in learning activities.

Ruhi Sultana adopted the Low Cost-No Cost method in her teaching which led to increase in the number and interest of the children in her school.

She used pocket boards, utility cards, tracing boards and other child-friendly items so that the children do not have to spend much and remain hooked to school and education.


Kashmiri teacher Ruhi Sultana among 47 felicitated on Teachers' Day 

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, a Kashmiri teacher has been awarded the National Teacher Award. A...
Zee News - Published


