Oil tanker MT New Diamond fire brought under control

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The fire on oil tanker off the Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control.

Sri Lankan and Indian ships have been dousing the fire on the Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond vessel since Thursday (Sept 03).

Aerial reconnaissance is being undertaken to assess the present situation.


