Kalka-Shimla railway line resumes services, ferries NDA aspirant amid COVID-19

After over five months of coronavirus shutdown, Kalka-Shimla railway heritage line between Solan to Shimla restarted especially to ferry candidates going for National Defense Academy (NDA) examination.

Only two passengers travelled via train today.

An NDA aspirant, Anurag travelled with his father on the train today.

They travelled over 47 kilometres, in the seven coach passenger train, which has a sitting capacity of 248 passengers.

The Chief Commercial Inspector of the Kalka-Shimla Railway, Amar Singh Thakur said, "Train has been started for one day amid COVID-19 pandemic to provide transportation to the candidates appearing in the NDA examination."