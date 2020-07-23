Kalka-Shimla railway line resumes services, ferries NDA aspirant amid COVID-19

After over five months of coronavirus shutdown, Kalka-Shimla railway heritage line between Solan to Shimla restarted especially to ferry candidates going for National Defense Academy (NDA) examination.
Only two passengers travelled via train today.
An NDA aspirant, Anurag travelled with his father on the train today.
They travelled over 47 kilometres, in the seven coach passenger train, which has a sitting capacity of 248 passengers.
The Chief Commercial Inspector of the Kalka-Shimla Railway, Amar Singh Thakur said, "Train has been started for one day amid COVID-19 pandemic to provide transportation to the candidates appearing in the NDA examination."
Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin. People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft." "Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support," NCP MP added.
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) held protest in Shimla on September 14. The protest was staged outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the National Education Policy 2020. SFI members were also anguished over state government's statement of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 first in their state. They banged utensils to show their disagreement to the policy. NEP 2020, approved on July 29 this year, outlines vision of India's new education system.
Taxi business is among many businesses, which has failed to bounce back amid COVID-19 crisis. The taxi drivers of Himachal Pradesh, who earn their bread and butter depending on influx of tourists, are reeling under severe financial crisis. Locals are also hesitant to avail services due to pandemic. The taxi operators claim that they are not getting any assistance from the government while they continue to pay taxes in full despite very few passengers.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.
Several candidates arrived at various examination centres in different states to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams on September 06 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students arrived at an examination centre exam in Shimla despite fear of coronavirus. NDA exams are being conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Speaking to ANI, one NDA Aspirant said, "I am prepared well for the exams. There is some fear of COVID-19, but we are following all the guidelines set by the government." On the other side, aspirants arrived at a school in Chandigarh's Sector 21 to appear in NDA exam today.
Candidates on September 06 arrived at various examination centers in different states to appear in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams. These exams are being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj complained of improper arrangements by the administration. The Ministry of Railways has also ran special trains on September 4, 5 and 6 for the convenience of candidates appearing in the exams amid COVID-19.
Team of Delhi Police railways unit arrested 10 persons involved in human trafficking and rescued 14 juveniles. Gang was busted after receiving at PS Old Delhi Railway station from an NGO, about 14 minors being trafficked and brought to Delhi by Train from different districts of Bihar. Upon receiving the information, an operation was laid at Old Delhi Railway Station. The team kept a sharp vigil on movement of passengers when the train arrived. The CCTV cameras were also closely monitoring suspicious movement. Meticulous scanning bore fruit and few persons in suspicious circumstances were noticed with the juveniles. Finally, ten persons were detained and 14 victims were rescued. Further Investigation is in progress to reveal more facts.