Kate Garraway says husband lost eight stone amid coronavirus battle
Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has lost eight stone since being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Kate Garraway Breaks From GMB To Care For Husband
Kate Garraway talks celebrating husband Derek's birthday over emotional video callKate Garraway talks celebrating husband Derek's birthday over emotional video call
Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19Sharon Stone took aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, as she opened up on her sister's battle with Covid-19.