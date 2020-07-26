Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Londoners dismiss virus fears and flock to in their thousands to new flower market

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Londoners dismiss virus fears and flock to in their thousands to new flower market
A new flower market opened today (September 6th) in west London.

A new flower market opened today (September 6th) in west London.

Footage showed thousands dismissing virus fears to visit Chiswick Flower Market which will take place of the first Sunday of every month.

Local councillor Ranjit Gill hailed the first day a success and said they were staggering entry to the market to allow for social distancing.

However, footage showed long lines of people crammed together on pavements.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enough [Video]

London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enough

Thousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump [Video]

Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump

Thousands of Thais rushed to shops yesterday July 25 to sell their gold as prices of the precious metal soared amid the Covid-19 economic slump. Footage from the the Chinatown area of Bangkok on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published