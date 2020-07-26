Londoners dismiss virus fears and flock to in their thousands to new flower market
A new flower market opened today (September 6th) in west London.
Footage showed thousands dismissing virus fears to visit Chiswick Flower Market which will take place of the first Sunday of every month.
Local councillor Ranjit Gill hailed the first day a success and said they were staggering entry to the market to allow for social distancing.
However, footage showed long lines of people crammed together on pavements.