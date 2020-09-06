Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black leader: We need justice for Blake

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 05:57s - Published
Black leader: We need justice for Blake

Black leader: We need justice for Blake

James Hall of the Urban League says justice would be the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake to be terminated, arrested and prosecuted.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Onlysony324

Onlysony RT @MarianDClough: There are anti-semites in both parties & we need to reveal them & get rid of them all.---->Leader in Kenosha Racial Just… 2 days ago

MarianDClough

MontanaSkies🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to (88020) There are anti-semites in both parties & we need to reveal them & get rid of them all.---->Leader in Kenosha Racial… https://t.co/FTcy0asAMQ 2 days ago

krw929

Ken Leader in Kenosha Racial Justice Protests Has History of Anti-Black Racism, Anti-Semitism - He's a racist pig and h… https://t.co/Fbww9uSNYU 2 days ago

All_For_Justice

Justice_4_All_Now RT @zei_squirrel: it's fred hampton's birthday. a revolutionary leader of the black panthers, he was assassinated at age 21 by cops in coor… 1 week ago

sahebzaman_313

Amir RT @2mmirzapour: Imam HUSSAIN is the one who fight for freedom for Justice for all people to have same human rights no matter you're white… 1 week ago

2mmirzapour

Maryam.mp Imam HUSSAIN is the one who fight for freedom for Justice for all people to have same human rights no matter you're… https://t.co/Dg5Nfxqq83 1 week ago