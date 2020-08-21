Global  
 

Homes destroyed as Valley Fire continues to rage

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Homes burned overnight as the crews continued to battle the Valley Fire.

Evacuation center offers refuge from Valley Fire [Video]

Evacuation center offers refuge from Valley Fire

Evacuation centers welcomed in East County residents on Saturday as the Valley Fire drove some residents in the Japatul Valley from their homes.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:50Published
Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba [Video]

Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba

The forest fires that were registered in Córdoba, Argentina, devastated, in the last 14 days, more than 40,000 hectares of mountains, pastures, crops, houses, flora, and fauna, while Tuesday morning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published
California ranch families attempt to fend off wildfire without professional assistance [Video]

California ranch families attempt to fend off wildfire without professional assistance

Local families in the hills of Napa County, California, attempt to fend off a wildfire with makeshift tools and without any professional assistance. Footage, filmed on August 20, shows the group in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:01Published