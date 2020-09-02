Typhoon hits Japan with power outages

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells.

Olivia Chan reports.


