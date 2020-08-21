Mandatory & Voluntary Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire
Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.
Some Mandatory Evacuations Due To The Cameron Peak Fire Are Not VoluntaryThe Cameron Peak fire has burned over 23,000 acres and is currently 6% contained.
Evacuations Ordered As New Fire Flares Up Near Ted's PlaceOfficials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents north of the Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of the Davis Ranch Road.
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire As It Grows To 16,600+ AcresMore evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for the Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area south of Highway 14..