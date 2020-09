Play it slow: Composer John Cage's 639-year legacy to the world Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:08s - Published 9 minutes ago Play it slow: Composer John Cage's 639-year legacy to the world Play it slow: Composer John Cage's 639-year legacy to the world undergoes its first chord change for seven years 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions John Cage American avant-garde composer (1912–1992) John Cage: Crowds flock to hear song change chord for first time in seven years 'As Slow As Possible' began 19 years ago with an 18-month silence - and ends in six centuries.

BBC News 21 hours ago

Related news from verified sources