Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto



A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Taiwanese and other communities took part in the protest. Members of Indian diaspora in Toronto were also present on Thursday. The protesters chanted 'Free Hong Kong', 'Free Tibet', 'Free Vietnam' among other slogans. During the protest, they also tore the flag of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protesters also urged international communities to intervene and take measures to tackle Chinese oppression. A series of anti-China protests have taken place since late June. The protests were also staged in solidarity with India against China's actions in Ladakh. Earlier, protests were also held in Canada's Vancouver and Montreal.

