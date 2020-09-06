Global  
 

Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day an election - in which the opposition had hoped to secure a historic win - had been due to take place.

David Doyle reports.


How does the Nobel Peace Prize work? [Video]

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:00Published

Hong Kong protester Jimmy Lai says: "We are fighting the first battle of the new cold war" between the West and China

 Jimmy Lai tells Holly Williams about the freedoms Hong Kong protesters are demanding from mainland China. "60 Minutes" reports, Sunday
CBS News
Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto [Video]

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto

A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Taiwanese and other communities took part in the protest. Members of Indian diaspora in Toronto were also present on Thursday. The protesters chanted 'Free Hong Kong', 'Free Tibet', 'Free Vietnam' among other slogans. During the protest, they also tore the flag of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protesters also urged international communities to intervene and take measures to tackle Chinese oppression. A series of anti-China protests have taken place since late June. The protests were also staged in solidarity with India against China's actions in Ladakh. Earlier, protests were also held in Canada's Vancouver and Montreal.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

A chilly start for the French Open [Video]

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan [Video]

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World powers are urging an end to hostilities after clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published
Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins' [Video]

Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins'

Authorities in Botswana say toxins produced by a water-dwelling bacteria caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants, but that many questions remain unanswered. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
Italians vote in first polls since lockdown [Video]

Italians vote in first polls since lockdown

Despite Italians generally approving of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ruling coalition is expected to make losses to the rightist opposition in a raft of regional votes. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published
How COVID-19 could boost African health tech [Video]

How COVID-19 could boost African health tech

Africa's health tech sector is seeing increased business and interest from investors on a continent where a lack of access to medical care has been emphasized by the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published

Hong Kong police under fire for tackling 12-year-old girl caught up in protests

Hong Kong police under fire for tackling 12-year-old girl caught up in protests Hong Kong police came under fire after a viral video showed an officer in riot gear tackling a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily•FOXNews.com


Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay

Nearly 100 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy...
euronews - Published


Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday [Video]

Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday

Dozens of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday and began chanting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:27Published
Over 60 protesters arrested on Hong Kong's national day [Video]

Over 60 protesters arrested on Hong Kong's national day

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day [Video]

Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day

Riot police make arrests to prevent anti-government protests, as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails ‘return to peace’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published