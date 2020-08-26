Hong Kong police arrest 289 at protests over election delay
Hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate against the postponement of legislative election and the new security law.
Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong KongProtesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day an election - in which the opposition had hoped to secure a historic win - had been due to take place. David Doyle reports.
