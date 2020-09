153 people rescued from Mammoth Pool Reservoir Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:50s - Published 53 seconds ago 153 people rescued from Mammoth Pool Reservoir 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MASSIVE RESCUE OPERATION IN THEAREA OF MAMMOTH POOL RESERVOIR.TRAPPING HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE ANDLEAVING MANYSEVERELY INJURED.FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES FROM FRESNO ANDMADERA COUNTIES - AS WELL ASMEMBERS OF THENATIONAL GUARD CONDUCTED THEOPERATION.NOW AS OF ONE O'CLOCK THISMORNING - 163 PEOPLE HAVEBEEN RESCUED - 20 OF THEM WERETAKEN TO A HOSPITAL ANDSOME OF THEM HAD CRITICAL BURNINJURIES.AND - JUST INTO OUR NEWSROOM ACOUPLE HOURS AGO - THE ENTIRECOMMUNITY OF SHAVER LAKE IS NOWUNDER AN EVACUATIONORDER DUE TO THE FIRE - THAT'SACCORDING TO THE FRESNOCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.ALL RESIDENTS AND VISITORS AREURGED TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY.OFFICIALS SAY THERE IS ANIMMINENT THREAT TO LIFE ANDPROPERTY DUE TO THE FAST MOVINGCREEK FIRE.THE FIFT