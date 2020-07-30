Joey King From The Kissing Booth Talked About Her First Embarrassing Kiss With Jacob Elordi
¹ᵇale 🌸l On me i can't believe Joey King and Jacob Elordi are the same from The Kissing Booth AND Euphoria/The Act. I mean, most… https://t.co/ywwFDAAJ5d 15 hours ago
RAIN Joey King made me do it :D
WALK THE MOON - Lost In The Wild (From the Netflix film The Kissing Boot...… https://t.co/JNisS4MMOv 19 hours ago
bailey ¹ᴰ you all know joey king from the kissing booth but i know her from ramona and beezus 3 days ago
Amanda I want to play a game where you only watch films with an actor from the prev film - 🚫franchises. Ex: Kissing Booth>… https://t.co/wN5cT1KvEH 6 days ago
✨Next Level Vibes✨ 🌊 RT @CorneliaSreet7: How many years old were you when you realized that joey king from kissing booth was in the Mean music video 😬
I was tod… 1 week ago
_bi_nayana♡ (BICKY🍪) RT @kanundrum_: honestly what even is the kissing booth? i only know joey king from ramona and beezus (2010) https://t.co/IR5Mpc2pai 1 week ago
Riley Viehland RT @abbycaso: i would not hesitate to drop kick joey king’s character from the kissing booth 1 week ago
abby i would not hesitate to drop kick joey king’s character from the kissing booth 1 week ago
Jacob Elordi opens up about being 'bothered' by everyone talking about his bodyAfter getting cast in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth,” 23-year-old Jacob Elordi has been the object of many teens’ and tweens’ affection.While he is grateful for the doors the movie opened,..
Jacob Elordi Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and TwitterPresented by Dell | On this episode of Actually Me, 'Kissing Booth 2' star Jacob Elordi goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and..
Joey King's 3 best film & TV roles you have to seeDid you know that the Kissing Booth star was also in The Dark Knight Rises?