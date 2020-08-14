Global  
 

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.


