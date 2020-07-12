Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod.

He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt.

Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kasaragod Kasaragod City in Kerala, India

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki [Video]

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Many houses have also been destroyed  by landslides in the area. The Chief Minister's office has reportedly also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to help in rescue operations. Roads in most of the low lying areas are completely submerged in water. Visuals of A temple in Kochi inundated have also been doing the rounds. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway in all the affected regions and around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published
Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda [Video]

Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on July 12 accused the Office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having involvement in the state's gold smuggling case. "We can see the heat in CM's office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere," Nadda said while inaugurating district office in Kasargod via video conference in New Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram

Rain lashed several parts of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on September 06. The showers dipped the temperature and brought respite to the residents from heat. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in some districts of the state for today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great Constitution: PM Modi

 In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations...
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Home minister Amit Shah condoles death of Kesavananda Bharati

 "Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation. He will always be remembered as an..
IndiaTimes

Teachers' Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Pokhariyal pay tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, hail teachers for their contribution

 As Saturday marks the Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and..
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP

 Modi said in a tweet, "At 10:30 am tomorrow, September 7, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National..
IndiaTimes

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi after Chinese media 'endorses' Congress' attempts to 'shake' Modi govt

 "The love between China and the Congress is out in open," Patra said.
DNA

Mangalore Mangalore City in Karnataka, India

Mangaluru's cashew factories resume operations [Video]

Mangaluru's cashew factories resume operations

Cashew factories resumed operations in Karnataka's Mangaluru as part of unlock 4. "Things are coming back to normal and demands picking up with festivals ahead of us. Government should now focus on increasing cashew crop in the state to become 'Aatmanirbhar' in cashew industry," said Prakash Rao, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mangaluru.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published
Mangalore port gears up for deep-sea fishing activities [Video]

Mangalore port gears up for deep-sea fishing activities

Preparations are being done at Mangalore port (Bunder) as deep-sea fishing activities will resume from September 01. The fishing activities were delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The fishing season has started from August 01 but due to COVID-19, the fishing activities got delayed by one month and will resume from today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

For wrongfully encashing Rs 2,242 cheque 26 years ago, man asked to cough up Rs 55 lakh

 For fraudulently encashing a Rs 2,242.50 cheque in 1994, a man has now been asked by the Supreme Court to compensate with an amount of Rs 55 lakh, in the latest..
DNA

Centre proposes full refund in 15 days on airline tickets booked before March 25

 In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have proposed that..
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Swami Kesavananda Bharati, seer of Edneer Mutt dies aged 79; PM Narendra Modi grieves loss

The head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away at the age of 79 on...
Zee News - Published

Home minister Amit Shah condoles death of Kesavananda Bharati

"Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji is an...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

AirFaizabad

AIR FAIZABAD RT @DDNewslive: Head of Edneer Mutt in Kerala's Kasaragod, #SwamiKesavanandaBharati, passes away at 79 READ MORE: https://t.co/zOiO1YKjY0… 54 minutes ago

ShirishGotecha

Shirish Dwarkadas Gotecha RT @aakuraj: https://t.co/S07FBSrTew @narendramodi @DoJ_India @barcouncilindia Swami Keshwanand Bharti who challange landforms laid down… 5 hours ago

Ragnarokxthor

Ragnar lothbrok RT @dnewscastz: Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji of Deenir Mutt Passes Away 80. He was the petitioner in the landmark judgment of the Supreme Co… 9 hours ago

dnewscastz

Dnewscastz Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji of Deenir Mutt Passes Away 80. He was the petitioner in the landmark judgment of the Su… https://t.co/vUSaPUhqXW 12 hours ago

pandaramvijayn1

Avinash RT @Indsamachar: Kesavananda Bharati’s case against land reforms of the Kerala government helped to define the basic rights under the const… 12 hours ago

SenthamilArasuG

Senthamil Arasu Adv 🇮🇳 The landmark judgement of Kesavananda Bharati Case established the important doctrine of basic structure of our con… https://t.co/QrMH5fbXJT 12 hours ago

aakuraj

ADV SHRUTI DESAI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/S07FBSrTew @narendramodi @DoJ_India @barcouncilindia Swami Keshwanand Bharti who challange landforms… https://t.co/sWSATPlGoD 13 hours ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar News Kesavananda Bharati’s case against land reforms of the Kerala government helped to define the basic rights under th… https://t.co/n6DBO8lzlF 13 hours ago