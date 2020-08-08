Global  
 

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia.

Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl.

The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.


Buttler guides England to T20 series winover Australia

 Jos Buttler guides England to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series.
Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford [Video]

Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Sussex batsman Phil Salt to join England ODI squad for Australia series

 Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join England's one-day international group as a reserve for the series against Australia.
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

England fight back for stunning win over Australia

 England pull off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl.
England produce remarkable fightback to beat Australia in first T20

 England pull off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl.
England v Australia: Joe Root left out of Twenty20 squad

 England Test captain Joe Root is left out of England's Twenty20 squad for the three-game series against Australia.
Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson [Video]

Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test. Rather than sweep aside criticism ofhis performance in last week’s series opener in Manchester, the most prolificpaceman in Test history admitted that he had slipped below his usual highstandards and asked for the chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

