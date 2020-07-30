100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:56s - Published 1 minute ago

The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville , Kentucky and Rochester , New York , Freddie Joyner has more.

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality.

At least one person was injured in a scene police described as (quote) “tumultuous and violent conduct." The Oregonian newspaper estimated the number of protesters at around 400.

Portland has seen nightly protests for over three months that have at times turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right- and left-wing groups.

Civil unrest was seen in other parts of the country as well Saturday… In Kentucky, ahead of the famed Kentucky Derby horse race, armed supporters of the police clashed briefly with anti-racism protesters.

Separately, roughly 250 members of a Black militia group named NFAC assembled outside Churchill Downs, all armed with long guns.

NFAC leader John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson taunted the officers standing guard in front of the track, but the group later retreated without incident.

Louisville emerged as a key flashpoint in a summer of unrest following the death of 26 year-old Breonna Taylor who was killed in March by police in her apartment.

In Rochester, New York, about 2,000 protesters marched toward the Public Safety Building chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Daniel Prude" - a reference to the Black man who died after an encounter with police in March.

The Prude family earlier this week released body camera footage from his arrest showing he had been pinned to the pavement and restrained with a hood.