Live look at a home burned from the Valley Fire
As of Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported 4,000 acres burned and 10 structures destroyed.
Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CAMultiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020)
Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard.
The..
California firefighters battle Napa County blaze which triggers evacuationsCalifornian firefighters battle a blaze in Napa County which has triggered evacuations in the surrounding area.
Footage filmed on August 17 shows smoke billowing into the air across the valley where..
Fire comes within feet of Carmel Valley homeCentral Coast heat wave raises fire threat, firefighters are ready to respond