Alleged Dawood Ibrahim man calls at Maharashtra CM's home; security boosted

Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that Pakistan has never taken action against international terrorists, India wants that Pakistan must take actions and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted. "Pakistan's assertion in Statutory Regulatory Order doesn't mean it admits to presence of listed individuals or that it will impose measures on them. It bares their insincerity in responding to world's expectations that they will track intn'l terrorists in Pakistan. Pakistan hasn't only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but has also chosen not to act against these international terrorists. Pak has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including most wanted ones. This subsequent denial by Pakistan's foreign office, calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing in its propaganda. Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted," said Srivastava on Dawood Ibrahim.
With the number of COVID-19 cases breaching the 41-lakh mark on September 06, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 41,23,000 while India has reached 41,13,812. India recorded 90,633 new cases today. Maharashtra has reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new cases today. While speaking to ANI in Noida on September 06, Dr Sunil Kumar on COVID-19 situation said, "It's been 8 months since this disease entered in India and now the number has crossed 41 lakh mark so far. In the beginning, people had fear of this disease but after 8 months the fear is low."
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.
After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery. Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday. CSK’s training session was delayed after team members tested positive. Suresh Raina and Harbhaan Singh returned to India, pulled out due to personal reasons. Watch the video for more details.
