Top 10 Unforgettable American Horror Story Couples

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:39s - Published 2 weeks ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at a few of the show's more memorable pairings, as well as some fan favorites that showed us true love can flourish even in the darkest of places.

These "American Horror Story" couples found love in unlikely places.

These "American Horror Story" couples found love in unlikely places.

For this list, we’ll be looking at a few of the show's more memorable pairings, as well as some fan favorites that showed us true love can flourish even in the darkest of places.

Our countdown includes Kyle Spencer & Zoe Benson, Luke Ramsey & Nan, Liz Taylor & Tristan Duffy, and more!