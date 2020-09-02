Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens.

For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part: a scarlet scrunchie in her hair.

During her second singles match against Margarita Gasparya on Thursday, September 3, Williams wore a gray Nike dress with a matching gray scrunchie.

If you ask us, the monochromatic look is always a crowd-pleaser, so it's only fitting that Williams wore these looks while dominating on the court.