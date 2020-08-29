Lucy Hale Shares Epic Throwback

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Lucy Hale has clearly been on a throwback kick lately.

Just last weekend, the Pretty Little Liars actor shared an iconic #TBT from when she was in high school and had pencil-thin brows — and now, she's back with yet another beauty moment from her childhood.

This time around, Hale took the opportunity to highlight the ultra-blunt bangs she had as a toddler.

Additionally, some fans are asking if she'll bring the blunt bangs from her formative years back.


