Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.

Fox News' *Sandra Smith* held an interview with a Subway franchise store owner who provided some...

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday called for increased police presence to stop violence while...

For nearly 100 days, reporters have been covering protests that often turn violent in Portland,...