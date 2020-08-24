[ NFA ] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December.

In an interview, the Democratic vice presidential nominee did not say whether she would take an approved COVID-19 vaccine distributed before the election.

Moreover, Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus..

Democrats have been far behind Republicans on compiling and sharing information that can be used by campaigns, state parties and super PACs.

The president is attempting to overtake his Democratic challenger with a strategy of racial polarization in heavily white Midwestern states, even as Democrats..

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard

London (CNN Business)Economists are still calling for another US stimulus package to boost the economy as Americans head into an uncertain fall. But it's not..

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by sectors that have underperformed in 2020, including utilities and financials. Traders are closely watching for signs that Congress will sign on for another pandemic stimulus bill soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday encouraged Congress to pass stimulus measures.

The two agreed the resolution to keep the government open should be "clean," meaning without controversial provisions. It would avoid funding battles before the..

Both parties need to agree to a government funding bill by the end of the month to avoid a shutdown.