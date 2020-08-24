Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin

Global  
 

[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December.

Gavino Garay has more.


