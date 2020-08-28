T-Mobile To Give 10 Million Students Internet

STEMNASTICS LLC. T-Mobile plans to give free internet to 10 million students for remote learning, homework https://t.co/5C2raoQLrq via @usatoday 2 hours ago
Jennifer Robertson RT @BVUEjared: Another great #Bellevue company stepping up.
@TMobile plans to give free internet to 10 million students for remote learnin… 4 hours ago
julie wentz RT @EdSuperHighway: T-Mobile reveals their “Project 10Million” plan to close the #homeworkgap for low-income students: https://t.co/dNyu1gh… 5 hours ago
Lukasz Kort · Kortt RT @verge: T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million students at home https://t.co/0X695g5y0Z https://t.co/EcsIr0kP96 5 hours ago
Amanda W RT @tomcsheppard: This is what it means to be a responsible community partner. T-Mobile plans to give free internet to 10 million students… 6 hours ago
Jared Nieuwenhuis Another great #Bellevue company stepping up.
@TMobile plans to give free internet to 10 million students for remot… https://t.co/bz9tiaqCIY 6 hours ago
Sam Rios T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes
It's committed $10.7 billion to closing the "h… https://t.co/1FjBKAkjO0 6 hours ago
mikesnider T-Mobile plans to give free internet to 10 million students for remote learning, homework https://t.co/MS9OvjyoDJ v… https://t.co/OHNLjBmKlJ 7 hours ago
Wi-Fi Hot Spots, 100 GB Data To Help Low Income Students In Colorado With Remote LearningGov. Jared Polis announced a partnership with T-Mobile to provide free Wi-Fi hot spots and 100 GB of data to 34,000 students who come from low income households. The Colorado Department of Education..
Mobile WiFi Program Provides Connectivity For Santa Ana StudentsA pilot program currently operating in five Santa Ana neighborhoods provides high-speed internet so students can attend class from the safety of their homes.
Poudre School District Spending Millions To Equip At-Home Learners With TechnologyMillions of dollars will be spent on purchasing laptops, mobile Wi-Fi routers and more for students.