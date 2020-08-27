Global  
 

Christopher Nolan's Tenet on IMAX - Behind the Frame

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Check out the official "Behind the Frame" IMAX featurette for the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan.

It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh!

Tenet Release Date: August 12, 2020 Are you excited for Nolan's Tenet?

