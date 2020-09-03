Apple iOS 14 To Come Without Anti-Tracking Feature

India is emerging as big manufacturing centre: Ravi Shankar Prasad



Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad interacted with NRIs from Bihar. He said, "India is emerging as big manufacturing centre and global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that it must have other places apart from China. I have been told Apple has shifted around 8 of its factories to India from China." He further said, "When something happened with China in Ladakh, our Prime Minister stood firmly and made it very clear that India shall not compromise on its sovereignty. This bold stand of India is being globally recognised from US, UK and Japan to Australia."

