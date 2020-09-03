Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests

CBS4's Tom Hanson reports on the latest developments across the U.S.

Portland, in the US state of Oregon, is grappling with an uncertain future as it reaches a stunning...

Portland is about to see a 100th consecutive night of protests. This week brought a considerable...

Watch VideoThe city of Portland, Oregon marked its 100th day of protests Saturday — with the...

Nikki Taylor @NikkiTaylor on Parler Riot declared on 100th day of Portland violence, police attacked with Molotov cocktails https://t.co/MpMknTes55 via @JustTheNews 20 minutes ago

CityNews Toronto After 100 nights of racial justice protests, Portland becomes a centerpiece of Donald Trump’s law and order campaig… https://t.co/BVzHJLw1t9 5 minutes ago

David I.W. RT @CityNews : After 100 nights of racial justice protests, Portland becomes a centerpiece of Donald Trump’s law and order campaign. @CarynC … 4 minutes ago

Dogs4Trump 🇺🇸🇮🇹✝️🏎 RT @jack_vaccaro : Riot declared on 100th day of Portland violence, police attacked with Molotov cocktails | Just The News https://t.co/TI0F… 1 minute ago