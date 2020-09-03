Global  
 

Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:39s
Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests
CBS4's Tom Hanson reports on the latest developments across the U.S.

Portland Hits 100 Days Of Protests — With No Slowdown in Sight

Portland Hits 100 Days Of Protests — With No Slowdown in Sight Watch VideoThe city of Portland, Oregon marked its 100th day of protests Saturday — with the...
Newsy

Violence Escalates As Portland Nears 100 Consecutive Nights Of Protests

Portland is about to see a 100th consecutive night of protests. This week brought a considerable...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


City of Portland becomes focal point in 100-day season of US protests

Portland, in the US state of Oregon, is grappling with an uncertain future as it reaches a stunning...
Belfast Telegraph


Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester [Video]

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester

Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40
Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest [Video]

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17
President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest [Video]

President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest

President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to cities dealing with unrest. He says it's to crackdown on rioting and looting. In a memo, the President specifically mentioned Washington DC,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26