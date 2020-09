Browns sign 14 players to practice squad, make additional roster moves Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:04s - Published 5 minutes ago Browns sign 14 players to practice squad, make additional roster moves After cutting the roster down to 53 Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced additional roster moves and signed 14 players to the practice squad Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WINNER OF FOUR OF ITS LASTFIVE.IT IS GAME WEEK FOR THECLEVELAND BROWNS.THE NFL KICKS OFF THURSDAYNIGHT WHEN THE TEXANS TAKEON THE CHIEFS.THE BROWNS TAKE ON THERAVENS.YESTERDAY WAS CUT DAY.THE BROWNS TRIMMED THEROSTER TO 53.TODAY THEY BROUGHT MANY OFTHOSE PLAYERS BACK, SIGNING14 PRACTICE-SQUAD PLAYERSINCLUDING DONTRELL HILLIARD,A SURPRISE CUT YESTERDAY,AND CODY PARKEY, BACK FOR ASECOND GO-ROUND WITH THETEAM.HE WAS WITH THEM IN 2016.STEFANSKI SAYS FAMILY INBEREA MADE A DIFFERENCE.





