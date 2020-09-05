Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases in a week
Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases in a week
For the second week in a row, Kentucky set a record for number of positive coronavirus cases in one week.
The record comes on the six-month anniversary of the first positive test in the state on March 6 in Harrison County.
On the six month anniversary of the first positive coronavirus case in kentucky...which was in harrison county...we have set a new record for the second week in row.
That is our top story at 6:30.
Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases last week: 4,503 new ... we've set a new record for most new cases in a week...a record just set last week.
Then...governor andy beshear announced 4,503 new cases.
This week...he says it's 4,742.
That's 52,774 cases total...313 newly reported today.
43 of those...were from children...with the youngest just 27 days old.
Governor beshear announced three new deaths today...including an 86-year-old man from fayette county.
996 kentuckians have now died from coronavirus.
The state's public health commissioner again reminding you nice weather and the labor day holiday...could mean we'll see more cases in a couple weeks so wear your masks, wash your hands, and distance as