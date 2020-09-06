Driver cited for DUI after overnight crash in Lexington
Lexington Police say the driver of a pickup truck was cited for DUI after crashing into a fence around 12:30 a.m.
On Sunday.
The driver and his passenger were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
No names were released.
