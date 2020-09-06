Driver cited for DUI after overnight crash in Lexington Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published on September 6, 2020 Driver cited for DUI after overnight crash in Lexington Lexington Police say the driver of a pickup truck was cited for DUI after crashing into a fence around 12:30 a.m. On Sunday. The driver and his passenger were treated for minor injuries, according to police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend And one of them was charged with d-u-i following an overnight crash in lexington. Police say a pickup truck crashed into a fence on parkers mill at man-o-war around 12-30 this morning. They say both people in the pickup were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for d-u-i. No names were released. It felt like a





